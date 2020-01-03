-
Animals feast on Christmas decorations at Tierpark zoo
For people, Christmas is over, but for animals, it still has something to offer. Animals at Tierpark zoo in Berlin enjoyed their Friday by chomping their way through leftover decorations hanging from Christmas trees.
Porcupines, elephants and camels were among the lucky few to receive the festive treats, carefully chosen to suit the animals and their health requirements.
Visitors had the chance to watch the zoo’s animals fetching their unique meal, whether that was oranges, peppers or even Berliner pretzels.
The feast marks the official end of the Christmas season at Berlin’s Tierpark.
