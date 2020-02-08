Anne-Marie and Boy Blue perform ‘Birthday’ | The Greatest Dancer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Anne-Marie performs her brand new single Birthday along with hip-hop dance company Boy Blue.

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

The remaining ten acts take to the stage for in the second live show.

For their routines each act is given a specific challenge that they must include in their performance.

Just as in the auditions, the live studio audience still vote if they like the performances or not, however it’s all down to the viewers at home to decide who will dance again next week, as only their votes will determine which acts make it through.

Expect dramatic performances, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

