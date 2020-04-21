Annual Press Freedom Index released | DW News

Reporters Without Borders has just published its annual ‘Press Freedom Index’. It ranks countries according to whether their media are allowed to operate without censorship. How are different nations faring when it comes to press freedom?

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#PressFreedomIndex #RSF #ReportersWithoutBorders