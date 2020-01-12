Another fire fighter dead in Australian bushfires | DW News

In Australia, another firefighter has died battling the country’s devastating bushfires. This brings the death toll to 28 since the fires started three months ago. After weeks of criticism, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison now says he made mistakes and that his response to the crisis could have been better.

