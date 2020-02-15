Antarctica breaks 20-degree-Celsius barrier | DW News

Scientists in Antarctica say that for the first time in recorded history, the temperature on the world’s southernmost continent has reached over 20 degrees Celsius. The news coincided with a big break in the ice on Pine Island, where an iceberg 300 square kilometers in area broke off from a glacier last weekend. Scientists fear that global warming could eventually cause the entire ice sheet covering Antarctica to disintegrate, which would cause global sea levels to rise dramatically and threaten the rapidly dwindling penguin and wildlife populations.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #Antarctica