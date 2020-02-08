Antarctica has hottest temperature ever recorded

Antarctica has just had its hottest day ever recorded.

The temperature rose to 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 Fahrenheit) at an Argentine research base – and still needs to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization.

The base is on the Antarctic Peninsula, jutting up toward South America.

It has warmed much faster than the global average over the past 50 years, causing glaciers to shrink by 87 per cent.

While the apparent record is due to short-term factors, scientists fear global warming will eventually disintegrate the ice sheet across the entire South Pole, causing sea levels worldwide to rise by at least three metres.

Andrew Shepherd, Professor of Earth Observation at the University of Leeds, who researches the changes in the Antarctic and their impact on the environment, talks to Al Jazeera.

