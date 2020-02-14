Antarctica: Second record-breaking hot day in a week

A new record high temperature has been registered in Antarctica for the second time in a week.

Almost 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded for the first time – that is hotter than Madrid in Spain or Dallas in Texas.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

