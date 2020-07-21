Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Anthony Walker was a Liverpool teenager with a devout Christian faith and a love of basketball. Known to his family and friends for his humour, intelligence and compassion, Anthony was halfway through college with dreams of visiting America and studying law at university.

In July 2005 in Huyton, Merseyside, Anthony was murdered in a racist attack. He was 18 years old.

This is the life he could have lived.

Anthony | Trailer | BBC

#BBC #BBCAnthony #BBCiPlayer #BBCTrailers

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.