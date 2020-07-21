-
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 56 mins ago
-
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence - 11 hours ago
-
How will the EU recovery fund work? - 12 hours ago
-
Anthony | Trailer – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
United States of Europe? EU recovery plan pools borrowing - 13 hours ago
-
Russia report: UK ‘actively avoided’ probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote - 16 hours ago
-
Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special - 16 hours ago
-
Ukraine hostages: Police negotiating with armed man holding 10 people on bus in Lutsk - 17 hours ago
Anthony | Trailer – BBC
Anthony Walker was a Liverpool teenager with a devout Christian faith and a love of basketball. Known to his family and friends for his humour, intelligence and compassion, Anthony was halfway through college with dreams of visiting America and studying law at university.
In July 2005 in Huyton, Merseyside, Anthony was murdered in a racist attack. He was 18 years old.
This is the life he could have lived.
