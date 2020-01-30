‘Anti-Asian racism exists in France and is minimised’

‘The crisis has been an eye opener’ says France 24 journalist Julia Kim. She says that because people of ‘Asian people are under represented in many aspects of French culture, racism towards them is almost accepted’ and the virus has brought it up to the full.

