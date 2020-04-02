Anti-government sentiment persists in Hong Kong

It will be one year on Friday since Hong Kong tried to pass a controversial extradition bill that many feared would compromise the city’s independent rule of law.

The move triggered months of often violent anti-government protests – even after the bill was withdrawn.

The streets are quiet now, but many believe the discontent remains.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

