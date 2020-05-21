-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 29 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 55 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 3 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 4 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 5 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’
After mass rallies featuring armed protesters, those angry over the restrictive anti-virus lockdown in the US state of Michigan launched “Operation Haircut” Wednesday, with barbers using their scissors and clippers outside the state capitol.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en