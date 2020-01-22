Share
Anti-Semitism on the rise in New York | DW News

Dozens of heads of state are due in Jerusalem tomorrow to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. But they’ll also be talking about a resurgence of anti-Semitism. Jewish people and institutions have been attacked around the world, including in New York City, home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel. There, the number of anti-Semitic incidents, some of them horrific, has been on the rise. DW’s Bastian Hartig reports.
