Any changes to UK lockdown ‘will be modest’ – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a

🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?

Today’s government press conference was led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. He was joined by Sir Ian Diamond, chief statistician at the Office for National Statistics, and Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer.

Here’s what they told us:

The R-rate, the rate of infection, is below one – somewhere between 0.5 and 0.9 – meaning on average each person with the virus passes it on to fewer than one other person. This is higher than the last estimate and is driven by the epidemic in care homes.

The lockdown rules are not changing today. Any changes to social distancing and lockdown measures will be limited and carefully monitored to ensure the R-rate does not rise. We will get more information on the government’s plans from the prime minister on Sunday. Abandoning social distancing too quickly would lead to a second peak.

There was a technical hitch over the weekend which saw testing numbers fall but it has been resolved.

Restrictions on the border, for example at airports, may come in due course.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.