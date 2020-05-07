Any changes to UK lockdown ‘will be modest’ – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

-
What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?
Today’s government press conference was led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. He was joined by Sir Ian Diamond, chief statistician at the Office for National Statistics, and Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer.
Here’s what they told us:
The R-rate, the rate of infection, is below one – somewhere between 0.5 and 0.9 – meaning on average each person with the virus passes it on to fewer than one other person. This is higher than the last estimate and is driven by the epidemic in care homes.
The lockdown rules are not changing today. Any changes to social distancing and lockdown measures will be limited and carefully monitored to ensure the R-rate does not rise. We will get more information on the government’s plans from the prime minister on Sunday. Abandoning social distancing too quickly would lead to a second peak.
There was a technical hitch over the weekend which saw testing numbers fall but it has been resolved.
Restrictions on the border, for example at airports, may come in due course.
