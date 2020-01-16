Share
0 0 0 0

Anyone who says they know what Putin will do is ‘lying’, says academic

55 mins ago

But one thing is clear from yesterday’s dramatic shakeup in Moscow – the Russian President has his sights set on the longterm. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/16/anyone-who-says-they-know-what-putin-will-do-is-lying-says-academic

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment