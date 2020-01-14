Share
“Anyone who should be punished must be punished”: First arrests made in Iran plane crash

Iran’s President Rouhani has announced the launch of a thorough investigation into last week’s plane crash over Tehran. Iranian authorities have said some of those accused of having a role in the disaster have been arrested already. Yuka Royer reports.

