Apathy runs high in Tehran as Iran gears up for parliament vote

Campaigning has officially ended in Iran ahead of Friday’s parliamentary election.

Thousands of candidates have been disqualified from running, including dozens of members of the outgoing parliament.

And there are concerns of a possible low turnout.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran