Apollo 13 anniversary: 50 years since the dramatic space mission

It has been 50 years since what NASA describes as a “successful failure”.

The Apollo 13 mission never made it to the moon and an explosion left three astronauts fighting for survival.

But the lessons learned have inspired a new generation of astronauts.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#NASA #Apollo13 #Apollo50