Apple warns that coronavirus is hurting profits | DW Business
Apple has come out as one of the first companies to speak about the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The US tech giant warned that revenues are likely to fall in the first quarter of 2020 due to the disruption. China is a key market for Apple, but the warning comes at a time when its revenues there are already beginning to lag.
