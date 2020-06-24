-
Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks
Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) downgraded its participation in the Arab League talks, worried that Egypt wields too much influence in the League.
Egypt is an ally of renegade commander Khalifa Haftar and, as GNA forces advance on the city of Sirte, Egypt has warned of possible military action.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
