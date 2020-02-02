Arab League rejects Trump’s Middle East plan

The Arab League has rejected US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

At an emergency meeting in Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attacked the proposal, saying his people will never accept it.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Ramallah, the occupied West Bank.

