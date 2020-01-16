‘Are Americans ready for a woman president?’ US press reacts to Warren-Sanders debate clash

IN THE PAPERS, January 16, 2020: We take a look at reactions in the US press following the latest Democratic debate, and at how the clash between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has again raised the issue of gender in politics. We then turn to the state of Virginia, which has just ratified an equal rights amendment nearly 40 years after the deadline, and also declared a state of emergency ahead of a gun rights rally next week. Finally, we turn to NASA’s latest global warming study, which found 2019 was the second-hottest year on record.

