Are armed groups in Somalia making a comeback?
Mogadishu suffers its worst attack in months, raising a question mark over transition plans…
Nearly 80 people were killed on Saturday, in the worst bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu in two years.
President Mohamed Abdullahi has condemned it as a ‘heinous act of terror’ and blamed Al Shabab.
The armed group was forced out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still controls large parts in the southwest of the country.
The United States has intensified air strikes and the African Union has long been on the offensive in Somalia.
But that hasn’t stopped Al Shabab from carrying out deadly attacks there and in neighbouring Kenya and Uganda.
This latest one has raised concerns about whether Somalia’s forces are capable of maintaining security as African Union troops begin to withdraw.
So, will national institutions be able to take more responsibility in 2020?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests
Idil Osman, Assistant Professor at University of Leicester and author of ‘Media, Diaspora and the Somali Conflict’.
Mohammed Hirmoge, former Head of Strategic Communications for the Somali Government.
Jamal Osman, Somali journalist
