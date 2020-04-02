Are Covid-19 tracking apps a threat to public freedom?

When will it be safe to end the lockdown in countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak? Public opinion in Europe strongly favors a mobile phone app to ensure social distancing. Does a victory for public health necessarily spell defeat for privacy rights? Fabrice Epelboin, co-founder of cybersecurity consultants Yogosha speak with François Picard

