Are Harry and Meghan destroying the Royal Family? | Question Time – BBC

Is Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals ‘petulant and ill-judged’?

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Oxford. On the panel: Brandon Lewis MP, minister for security and deputy for EU Exit and No Deal preparation, Conservative; Clive Lewis MP, shadow minister for Sustainable Economics and a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party, Labour; Max Hastings, author, military historian, former editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph and former editor of the Evening Standard; Miatta Fahnbulleh, Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation; and Anne McElvoy, broadcaster and Senior Editor at The Economist.

Question Time | 10.1.20 | BBC

