Are hopes fading for a peaceful end to Syria’s war? I Inside Story

Syria’s government is stepping up its campaign to retake the last rebel-held province.

On Monday, five Turkish soldiers and a military officer were killed by shelling on Idlib in the northwest.

Ankara backs opposition groups and had sent reinforcements to counter President Bashar Al Assad’s offensive.

Turkey and Syria’s biggest ally, Russia, negotiated a ceasefire over Idlib in January.

However that truce is not holding and the UN says nearly 400,000 people have been forced to flee.

Are hopes now fading for a peaceful end to nearly nine years of war?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan – Head of Policy Analysis at Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies.

Matthew Bryza – Former White House Official and U.S. Diplomat.

Glenn Diesen – Professor of International Relations at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

