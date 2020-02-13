Share
0 0 0 0

Are Macron’s measures effective in the fight against climate change?

about 1 hour ago

350.org’s Clémence Dubois does not think Emmanuel Macron is convincing. She claims the President’s measures are ‘ridiculous’ and urges to ‘take real measures and keep the fossil fuel in the ground’.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment