Are the British the most polite nation on the planet? | Live At The Apollo – BBC

Stand-up comedy from the Hammersmith Apollo.

Star of the BBC sitcom Josh and The Last Leg, Josh Widdicombe is the host as he introduces the brilliant Nathan Caton and Australian comic Celia Pacquola to the stage.

Live At The Apollo | Series 12 Episode 2 | BBC

