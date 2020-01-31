Are the US and Iran on the path to war? | UpFront (Full)

In this episode of UpFront, we debate tensions between the United States and Iran with former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian and former US Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt.

And in a special interview, we ask UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard about her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and her report that suggests Mohammed bin Salman hacked the mobile phone of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

