Are US health insurance companies covering COVID-19 patients?

2 hours ago

Alone among developed countries, the United States’s healthcare system is not universal but run by for-profit health insurance companies.

A former health insurance executive turned whistle-blower says the industry is expecting to do well during the coronavirus.

While several companies in the US say they will cover COVID-19 testing and treatment, there remains much confusion over who will ultimately end up covering the bills.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

