Are we ignoring warnings on climate change? | Inside Story

Our oceans are heating up, and fast.

Sea temperatures in 2019 were the highest on record.

Oceans are the clearest measure of climate change, since they absorb 90 per cent of the world’s heat.

Warmer seas mean more intense storms, droughts, floods and wildfires.

The study is the latest warning on the climate crisis facing our planet.

However, greenhouse gas emissions are still at record levels.

Are we starting to tune out to the constant stream of bad news on the climate? If so, how should we change the conversation?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Anto Mohsin – Assistant Professor at Northwestern University in Qatar who researches energy and the environment.

Heike Vesper – Director of Marine Programmes at the World Wildlife Fund

Cornelia Meyer – Energy economist and CEO of Meyer Resources.

