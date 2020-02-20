Argentina abortion rights activists renew push for legalisation

In more than 100 cities across Argentina, protests have taken place calling for abortion to be legalised.

Activists say it is a public health issue.

But they face opposition from conservatives and the Catholic church.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

