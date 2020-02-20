Share
Argentina abortion rights activists renew push for legalisation

February 20, 2020

In more than 100 cities across Argentina, protests have taken place calling for abortion to be legalised.
Activists say it is a public health issue.
But they face opposition from conservatives and the Catholic church.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

