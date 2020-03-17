Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina has made quarantine mandatory for 14 days in a bid to contain the country’s outbreak.

Almost 300 foreigners that did not want to remain in quarantine were deported by authorities in the past few days

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires.

