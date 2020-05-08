Argentina: Buenos Aires nursing home evacuated after 37 test positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Patients from a nursing home in Buenos Aires were evacuated on Thursday after 30 residents and seven employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Paramedics were deployed on site to transport the patients to health centres. The majority of cases are reported to be asymptomatic.

“From the first case that we had in a person with a sore throat, we isolated him, we did the PCR and he tested positive, from there we did a swab test for all the residents and the entire healthcare team and the (results) gave 25 positive residents and five positive members of the care team, so that’s why by protocol the idea is to isolate them, evacuate them from the institution because they are COVID-19 positive,” said Blas Rimmaudo, director of the nursing home located in the Recoleta district.

The residence was alerted after a nurse working at the institution tested positive.

A daughter of one of the residents deplored the situation, saying “they told me to keep calm, that everything is in perfect condition and then I found out that the Saturday before Tuesday there was already a nurse who was admitted to the Fernandez hospital and that on Monday they admitted another nurse and a patient and today there are 30 infected, from one day to another?”

As of Friday, Argentina recorded over 5,300 coronavirus cases and 282 fatalities, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

