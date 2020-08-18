Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov’t to ease lockdown

Parts of Argentina’s capital have been brought to a standstill by protesters calling for an end to months of coronavirus restrictions.

The Latin American nation has been under lockdown for more than 150 days, but still has one of the highest rates of infection in the world.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

