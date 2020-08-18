-
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip for the seventh night in a row - 2 hours ago
French Bulldog”s stupendous skateboarding skills go viral on Chinese social media - 3 hours ago
Court finds no evidence of direct Hezbollah, Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination - 3 hours ago
Wuhan goes wild as thousands throng massive pool party in city where COVID-19 cases were first found - 3 hours ago
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final - 3 hours ago
Inside the difficult battle with illegal bear hunters – BBC - 3 hours ago
US Democratic convention kicks off with Michelle Obama speech | DW News - 3 hours ago
Netherlands: Ex-Lebanese PM Saad Hariri awaits verdict on father”s 2005 killing - 3 hours ago
USA: Michelle Obama says Trump “in over his head” at Democratic convention - 3 hours ago
The WHO holds a news conference in Geneva as fears of COVID-19 resurgence grow | LIVE - 3 hours ago
Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov’t to ease lockdown
Parts of Argentina’s capital have been brought to a standstill by protesters calling for an end to months of coronavirus restrictions.
The Latin American nation has been under lockdown for more than 150 days, but still has one of the highest rates of infection in the world.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.
