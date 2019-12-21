Argentina declares economic emergency

It is a familiar story in Argentina – the government is again deeply in debt, as inflation and poverty levels rise.

Parliament has voted to declare an economic emergency and announced new measures aimed at alleviating the crisis.

But opinion is split on whether the tax rises and other reforms will work this time.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

