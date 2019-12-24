-
Argentina: Extinction Rebellion storm mall to protest late-night shopping
Hundreds of activists from the group Extinction Rebellion (XR) stormed a mall in Buenos Aires on Monday evening, in an attempt to protest late night shopping at the facility.
Holding posters and showing body paintings reading “Nothing to celebrate” and “Consumerism has to stop,” activists marched through the mall chanting “Rebellion or Extinction” and laid on the floor.
“We just seek to stop consuming, so that people open their eyes and these industries stop contaminating our planet with the extraction of natural resources, whether it is today, the 23rd, the 24th, and all the other dates that come along,” said Tomas Cafera, XR activist.
Every year, some commercial centres in Buenos Aires open their doors until 4 in the morning on the 23rd of December to increase sales for Christmas time.
