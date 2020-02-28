Argentina football producers face competition from imports

Some of the world’s biggest football stars – like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona – come from Argentina.

But its ball-producing sector is in crisis, imports are leaving hundreds of people out of work.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Belle Ville in the Argentinian province of Cordoba.

