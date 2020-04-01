-
Argentina: Hospital for coronavirus patients established at Football Association”s headquarters
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) presented on Tuesday the hospital that it had set up at the Ezeiza training ground in Buenos Aires.
Footage shows the facilities usually used by the stars of the Argentine football team, such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, converted into a medical centre with 120 beds to care for those infected by the coronavirus.
The initiative came from the AFA’s board of directors, that offered the indoor soccer gymnasium to be fitted out as a field hospital.
The idea was replicated by several Argentine football clubs, which have made their sports facilities available to the authorities to collaborate in the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ezeiza field hospital had been ready since Friday when Argentine authorities were able to provide the 120 beds, as established by local experts and the World Health Organization (WHO).
So far, Argentine authorities have reported 966 cases and a total of 25 deaths.
