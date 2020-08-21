Argentina: Hundreds march in Buenos Aires to demand justice for Facundo Astudillo Castro

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people marched on Thursday from the Plaza de Mayo to the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Province Government to demand clarification of the case of Facundo Astudillo Castro, the 22-year-old who disappeared on April 30.

The mobilisation called by different social, political and human rights organisations demanded the immediate identification of the body found last Saturday near Bahia Blanca.

The images show the demonstrators carrying posters blaming the state for the disappearance and demanding the resignation of Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni.

“We have come to demand the punishment of those responsible for the forced disappearance of Facundo Castro. We come to accompany the demand of Cristina (Facundo Castro’s mother) who is demanding the resignation of Minister Berni, because the truth is that Facundo has been missing for more than a hundred days and the only thing the government is doing is covering up the situation,” declared one of the demonstrators, Belen Rodriguez.

Facundo Astudillo, 22, disappeared on April 30 after being detained at a police checkpoint allegedly for violating the quarantine ordered to prevent the coronavirus.

Last Saturday, authorities confirmed the discovery of a body near Bahia Blanca, where Facundo was headed when he left his mother’s house in Pedro Luro, a small town in Buenos Aires province.

After the discovery of the Body both President Alberto Fernández and the governor of Buenos Aires province, Axel Kicillof, promised that there would be no impunity, and that they would not cover up for elements of the security forces if they were found to be responsible.

