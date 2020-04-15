Argentina: Hundreds of graves dug in Cordoba cemetery as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Drone footage shot on Tuesday shows the scale of worsening coronavirus pandemic in Argentina’s Cordoba as hundreds of graves had been dug in San Vicente cemetery.

“What you know is that they have been digging many graves, the army was with the municipal employees digging graves and they have dug many graves, around 200 to 300 graves will be dug,” said a local who lives close to the cemetery.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,277 of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Argentina and 101 have died from the respiratory illness in the Latin American country.