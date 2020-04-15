-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Argentina: Hundreds of graves dug in Cordoba cemetery as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Drone footage shot on Tuesday shows the scale of worsening coronavirus pandemic in Argentina’s Cordoba as hundreds of graves had been dug in San Vicente cemetery.
“What you know is that they have been digging many graves, the army was with the municipal employees digging graves and they have dug many graves, around 200 to 300 graves will be dug,” said a local who lives close to the cemetery.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,277 of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Argentina and 101 have died from the respiratory illness in the Latin American country.
Video ID: 20200415-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly