Argentina inflation hits highest level in nearly thirty years

Inflation in Argentina has reached the highest level in 28 years, with consumer prices increased by over 50 per cent in 2019. The government is trying to renegotiate its debts as it deals with the legacy of a currency crisis and deep recession. Also today, the latest on the trade deal signed by the United States and China.

