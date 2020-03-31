-
Argentina: ‘Iron Man’ teaches children protective measures against coronavirus
‘Iron Man’ has arrived in Argentina to teach children the importance of protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as footage filmed in Lujan on Monday shows.
Gustavo Loiacono decided to dress up as the well-known superhero to talk to children through videoconferences and explain basic sanitary measures to them during the ongoing pandemic.
“I began to explain to them how to wash their hands, how they can be assistants of superheroes, or even heroes too, by collaborating on the prevention of the pandemic,” explained Loiacono.
Before doing this, Loiacono already carried out reading workshops and other activities to help the children with their homework.According to the Argentine Ministry of Health, the country has registered 24 deaths due to coronaviruses, and a total of 966 infected people.
Video ID: 20200331-009
