Argentina issues food cards to low-income families

14 mins ago

Argentina’s new government has begun issuing food cards to low-income families in an attempt to fight malnutrition.
The card gives them between $50 and $90 a month to buy certain food items.
The country is in the mid of an economic crisis, and is gearing up to restructure about $100bn in debt.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

