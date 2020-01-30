Argentina issues food cards to low-income families

Argentina’s new government has begun issuing food cards to low-income families in an attempt to fight malnutrition.

The card gives them between $50 and $90 a month to buy certain food items.

The country is in the mid of an economic crisis, and is gearing up to restructure about $100bn in debt.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

