Argentina: Panic buying leads to lack of essentials at Buenos Aires supermarket

Residents were stockpiling on essential goods in Buenos Aires on Saturday, as footage filmed in a supermarket in the capital shows.

Shelves were emptied amid growing fear of coronavirus outbreak in the South American country.

“It’s because they get carried away by psychosis. And they haven’t even said anything about we are going in quarantine yet. I do not want to think about what it will be when we are quarantined,” said one shopper.

Panic shopping took locals by surprise since the outbreak started to spread in the capital. “There is a lack of things. I was surprised I did not expect this,” explained another shopper.

Argentina has confirmed 34 cases of coronavirus with the government suspending all flights from Europe and the United States for at least 30 days from March 17.

