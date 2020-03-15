-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Argentina: Panic buying leads to lack of essentials at Buenos Aires supermarket
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents were stockpiling on essential goods in Buenos Aires on Saturday, as footage filmed in a supermarket in the capital shows.
Shelves were emptied amid growing fear of coronavirus outbreak in the South American country.
“It’s because they get carried away by psychosis. And they haven’t even said anything about we are going in quarantine yet. I do not want to think about what it will be when we are quarantined,” said one shopper.
Panic shopping took locals by surprise since the outbreak started to spread in the capital. “There is a lack of things. I was surprised I did not expect this,” explained another shopper.
Argentina has confirmed 34 cases of coronavirus with the government suspending all flights from Europe and the United States for at least 30 days from March 17.
Video ID: 20200315-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200315-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly