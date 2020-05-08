Argentina: Raffle held for Maradona jersey in exchange for food donations in Jose C. Paz

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Football legend Diego Maradona has donated an autographed 1986 Team Argentina jersey to be given away in a raffle, with tickets given to those who donate more than two kilos of food.

National Deputy Nicolas Rodriguez Saa of the Frente des Todos (Front of All) coalition organized the initiative to help those who are struggling during the pandemic, which has placed most of the country into lockdown.

“[Maradona] donated a shirt, the 86 Lecop retro [jersey] of what is his best World Cup where he was champion, where he scored two goals against England, one with his hand and the other impressive, so that there is no doubt that he is the greatest and put it to provision for us to collect food,” said Saa.

The Maradona signed the jersey with the words, “With all my heart, we are all going to get out of this” written across the chest.

Food from the raffle will be distributed to residents in Rene Favaloro neighbordhood of Jose C. Paz, much like the shantytown Villa Fiorito outside of Buenos Aires where Maradona has his roots.

