Argentina ramps up action against illegal fishing

Argentina is ramping up the defence of its maritime territories, to prevent illegal fishing by foreign boats and crew.

Countries across Latin America are concerned about Chinese ships entering their waters.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

