-
UK: BLM rally outside Tottenham police station marks anniv. of Mark Duggan’s death - 12 mins ago
-
Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast - 30 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters take over Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building - 32 mins ago
-
Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims - 41 mins ago
-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions - 44 mins ago
-
In South Africa, a woman is killed every three hours - 59 mins ago
-
UK: NHS nurses and staff rally in London to protest exclusion from pay rise - about 1 hour ago
-
India: Elephants in My Backyard | Witness - about 1 hour ago
-
Two-year-old Indian girl has unique friendship with elephant in Kerala - 2 hours ago
-
Germany begins mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers | DW News - 2 hours ago
Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A giant sperm whale died washed up on Santa Clara del Mar coast, the Fauna Argentina foundation confirmed on Saturday.
The rescue teams tried to save the 16,5-meter long water mammal, with the army officers supervising the operation from the land and the fauna experts performing check-ups stating the death of the whale and taking samples to study possible causes of death.
The event attracted the attention of residents of the area who had flocked to the scene to see and film the body of the rare animal.
The cachalots are the biggest toothed whales in the world, reaching between 12 and 15 meters in body length and are considered as endangered species.
Video ID: 20200809-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200809-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly