Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast

A giant sperm whale died washed up on Santa Clara del Mar coast, the Fauna Argentina foundation confirmed on Saturday.

The rescue teams tried to save the 16,5-meter long water mammal, with the army officers supervising the operation from the land and the fauna experts performing check-ups stating the death of the whale and taking samples to study possible causes of death.

The event attracted the attention of residents of the area who had flocked to the scene to see and film the body of the rare animal.

The cachalots are the biggest toothed whales in the world, reaching between 12 and 15 meters in body length and are considered as endangered species.

