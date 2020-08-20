Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine

-
Argentina is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, with at least 312,000 infections now confirmed and more than 6,000 related deaths.
The government says intensive care admissions and hospital bed occupancy rates have become unsustainable.
Last week, Argentina announced a local laboratory will start manufacturing the highly-promising Astra Zeneca Oxford vaccine.
Assuming the vaccine is proven effective and clears safety trials, Argentina will then distribute it to countries throughout South America with the exception of Brazil, which is producing its own vaccine.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.
