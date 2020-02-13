-
Argentina: Scuffles erupt at mass protest against IMF in Buenos Aires
Scuffles erupted between protesters during a mass rally against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Buenos Aires, as IMF officials arrived for debt restructuring talks with the Argentine government, on Wednesday.
“Today all the effort of the Argentinian people does not have to go to a single peso to pay those speculators [IMF],” Juan Carlos Alderete a Classist and Combative Current (CCC) member said addressing protesters.
He added, “of the 44 billion dollars that the fund lent from 2018 to 2019, 37 billion dollars were missing, we must review who the officials have been.”
Footage shows protesters chanting, holding banners and signs, as they marched through the streets of Argentinian capital.
An IMF team delegation led by Kristalina Georgieva arrived to Buenos Aires on Wednesday to discuss the economic programme of President Alberto Fernandez’s government. Although the visit was expected to last three days, it was announced that IMF representatives will stay in the country for a week.
